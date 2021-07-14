BMC urges Maharashtra govt to do away with negative RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte recommending that domestic passengers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 arriving in Mumbai should be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR reports.



"There are many passengers who are taking up a journey to Delhi or other business places in the morning and they are returning back on the same day in the evening or next day morning, in such case conducting the RT-PCR test and getting the report becomes impossible. In view of the above, the domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT PCR test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai," Chahal wrote in his letter on Tuesday.

As per the direction of the state, passengers arriving in Maharashtra by any mode of transport are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has also issued directives pertaining to domestic passengers arriving in the city of Mumbai. According to the directives, passengers arriving in Mumbai are required to have a negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey. These restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat State, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Kerala. However, due to the increase in the number of cases, it was decided to impose restrictions on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country. (ANI)

