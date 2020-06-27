BMC's new system for hospitals to report COVID-19 deaths to be operational from July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a new system to report COVID-19 deaths for all hospitals which come under its jurisdiction.
The new system, based on a Google Form, will become operational from the beginning of July, and with this, all hospitals will have to report deaths within 48 hours.
"There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from July 1. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from July 1 onwards," a letter issued by the BMC on Friday read.
As of Thursday morning, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 1,52,765. This includes 65,844 active cases and 79,815 cured and discharged patients. The disease has claimed 7,106 lives in the state so far. (ANI)
Jun 27, 2020
