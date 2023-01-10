BMRCL announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for kin of woman, toddler killed in metro pillar collapse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of a woman and her toddler son killed on Tuesday when an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagawara area on the outer ring road in Bengaluru.

The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries. The four of them were traveling on a bike when the incident took place.

Speaking to the reporters, Anjum Parvez, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) termed the incident "unfortunate" and announced the ex-gratia.

"A pillar fell on the road and a woman and her child were badly injured and died. It is very unfortunate. Will provide Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims," the MD said.



Stating that the BMRCL followed highest quality standards, he said the mishap will be probed in detail to prevent such incidents do not occur in future.

"We follow highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction. Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Parvez stressed.

Earlier, Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East Bengaluru said, "This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. "



Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating the DCP said. (ANI)

