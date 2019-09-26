BMS logo. File photo
BMS logo. File photo

BMS against proposal to allow workers to convert from EPS to NPS

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of RSS, has opposed the proposed amendment to EPF law that will allow workers to convert from EPS (Employees Pension Scheme of EPF) to NPS (National Pension Scheme).
The BMS conveyed its views at the tripartite consultation meeting of Labour Ministry held in Delhi.
BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said the proposed changes in the law were against the interests of the common man.
"We are opposed to the proposed amendment to EPF law because these are against the interests of workers. Many of the EPS subscribers are poor people and workers who cannot choose between the two options. It will be like a compulsion," Upadhyay told ANI.
The tripartite consultation meeting was chaired by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and attended by representatives of government, employers and workers.
In a press release, BMS said none of the demands of trade unions has been included in the proposed amendment.
Opposing inclusion of National Pension Scheme into the EPF law, BMS said NPS is risky and market-linked and return in EPS is much more than NPS as per the study of EPFO.
"EPS has more benefits like those to family members, insurance, widow pension etc. NPS has a lock-in period of 15 years for withdrawal and it is only a savings scheme with the uncertainty of what will be the return at the time of retirement," the release said.
It said that EPS is intended to provide social security to the lower-income group.
"The government has not come out with any study about the comparative advantage of the new amendment to workers. Such a proposal to bring NPS in EPF law was rejected by BMS and other trade unions in a consultation meeting held in 2015," the release said.
It said BMS has also opposed "dilution" of latest Supreme Court judgement on the question of inclusion of allowances in the calculation of contribution.
"The proposed amendment gives a list of allowances to be excluded from the definition of wages which is against the interest of workers," it said.
BMS also opposed the proposed amendment that erring employers need not pay arrears after a lapse of five years of disputed litigation.
It also opposed the reduction of PF contribution rate from 12 per cent to 10 per cent and "giving arbitrary power to the government to fix the rates".
"The amendments will only help erring employers and private players and is against the interest of workers," the release said.
BMS also called on the government to constitute EPF courts for employees like ESI courts.
It welcomed proposals to give priority to the payment of EPF contribution over other debts and to increase penalties.
BMS was represented at the meeting by its president Saji Narayanan, Vice President Jagadishwar Rao and Zonal Organising secretary Pavan Kumar apart from Upadhyay. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:30 IST

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to lead foot marches on Gandhi Jayanti

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): As part of week-long 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lead padayatra (foot marches) in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively, on October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:29 IST

No faith in CBI investigation in Bargari sacrilege case: Capt...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government has no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Bargari sacrilege case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:22 IST

No by-polls in Karnataka till SC decides 17 disqualified MLAs plea: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will defer assembly by-polls in Karnataka till the Supreme Court takes a decision on the plea of 17 disqualified MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:20 IST

CPM's Brinda Karat accuses Yogi govt of shielding Chinmayanand...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the girl student, who had levelled rape allegations against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, was arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:17 IST

Man arrested for killing relative over suspicion of affair with wife

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A man has been nabbed by the Ludhiana Police for murdering his relative here. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife, Ludhiana police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:14 IST

Anna University introduces philosophy as part of third-semester course

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Anna University on Thursday introduced 'Philosophy' as part of the third-semester course for B. Tech. and M. Tech. students here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:11 IST

Narada sting case: CBI arrests senior IPS officer SMH Mirza

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the Narada News sting operation case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Telangana: 15 injured as bus overturns in Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet last night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Delhi: One arrested at IGI Airport with 49 kg peacock feathers

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a man carrying peacock feathers weighing about 49 kg at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:06 IST

Mysuru: Platform ticket fare to increase for 14 days from Oct 2

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In order to avoid overcrowding during Dusshera, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the platform ticket fare at Mysuru station from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of 14 days starting from October 2 to October 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:05 IST

NRC is needed in West Bengal to drive out outsiders: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must be prepared in West Bengal to drive out outsiders, who are infringing on the rights of Indian citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:04 IST

Court defers hearing in Bikaner land deal case against Vadra, Sonia

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing to October 24 in the Bikaner land deal case against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Read More
iocl