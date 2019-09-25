By Bms Withdraws Strike After Coal Minister'S Assurance On Fdi

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday withdrew its call for strike in coal industry following assurance by Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday that there is no intention to get FDI into CIL (Coal India Limited (CIL) or (SCCL) Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

A BMS press release said that Joshi met BMS leadership and assured that the Government will not get FDI into CIL or SCCL.

The Minister also conveyed his assurance on his official twitter handle "I appeal to BMS and all the stakeholders of CIL that there is no intention to get FDI into CIL or SCCL. Government is open to having a discussion with all unions on this matter and I request BMS to withdraw the strike," he said.

The release said that considering the assurance of the Minister, Akhil Bharatiya Koyla Khadan Mazdoor Sangh an affiliate of BMS in Coal industry decided to call off the strike with immediate effect.

The call to end strike came a day after five federations called a one-day strike on Tuesday against government's decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in the coal sector.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) was observing a five-day strike from Monday.

"Akhil Bharatiya Koyla Khadan Mazdoor Sangh appeals all its members to resume work immediately and also work to clear the backlog," the release said. (ANI)

