BMTC bus driver suspended for assaulting man

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver was suspended after he allegedly assaulted a man on the road here.

In a video of the incident, the driver, Santosh Badiger, of Depot 28, can be seen slapping the man repeatedly.

"We have taken cognisance of the matter. The driver has been suspended and the matter is being inquired," said Ajit Toragal, PRO of BMTC. (ANI)

