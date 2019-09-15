BNS Somudra Avijan arrives in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan arrived at Visakhapatnam on a four-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by officials from the ENC and Eastern Fleet with the Indian Naval Band in attendance on arrival, read a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During its stay at Visakhapatnam, a series of activities are scheduled between the two navies which include professional interactions, cross visits, sporting events and social interactions between the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy personnel.

Brigadier General Abul Kalam Mohammed Ziaur Rahman, Resident Defence Advisor to the Bangladesh High Commissioner at New Delhi along with Commander M Zahirul Haque Commanding Officer BNS Somudra Avijan will also call-on Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of Staff, ENC. (ANI)

