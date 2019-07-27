A lab technician residing in the premises of IIT Delhi allegedly committed sucide along with his mother and wife. Photo/ANI
Board of doctors constituted to conduct postmortem in IIT Delhi lab technician suicide case

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A board of doctors has been constituted to conduct postmortem in the alleged suicide of a lab technician along with his wife and mother on Friday inside the premises of IIT, Delhi
Police had received a PCR call about domestic violence at 10:59 pm on Friday and on reaching the house, the police found the bodies of Gulshan , the lab technician, his wife and his mother hanging separately in different rooms.
"On reaching the spot at House Number B-17, 3rd Floor, D-3, IIT Campus, three persons were found hanging separately. Two women were hanging in different rooms with dupattas tied to ceiling fans. The man was hanging in the corridor with a dupatta tied to an overhead rod/pipe." said DCP South West Devender Arya.
The DCP said, "Enquiries revealed that the PCR call was made by Krishna Devi, who is the mother of Sunita and is a resident of Naraina. Her youngest of three daughters, namely Sunita, was married to Gulshan Das on February 20 this year."
Krishna Devi was trying to contact her daughter the whole day but there was no response and then called the poliice.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated by magistrate as mandated under the law since the period of marriage is under seven years.
No external injuries were found on any of the bodies and neither any suicide note has been found. Police are carrying out further investigation in the case. (ANI)

iocl