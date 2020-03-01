Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A boat carrying mostly labourers capsized in Ganga river near Mahuji village here on Saturday.
As many as 12 people are missing since the boat capsized. The administration has called a team of NDRF for the rescue operation.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Boat capsizes in Ganga river in UP's Chandauli
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:06 IST
