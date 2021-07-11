Mandapam Forest Department seized boat with 500 kg sea cucumber (Photo/ANI)
Boat with 500 kg sea cucumber heading towards Rameswaram intercepted, one held

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 18:31 IST


Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Mandapam Forest Department of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district intercepted a country boat heading towards Rameswaram with 500 kg of sea cucumber mid-sea.
The department has seized the boat and has arrested the accused in the case. An investigation is underway at the Mandapam forest office. (ANI)

