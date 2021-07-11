Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Mandapam Forest Department of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district intercepted a country boat heading towards Rameswaram with 500 kg of sea cucumber mid-sea.
The department has seized the boat and has arrested the accused in the case. An investigation is underway at the Mandapam forest office. (ANI)
Boat with 500 kg sea cucumber heading towards Rameswaram intercepted, one held
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 18:31 IST
