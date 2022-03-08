Bodh Gaya to have India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha is being built in Bodh Gaya.

Built by Buddha International Welfare Mission, the statue will be 100 feet long and 30 feet high. Lord Buddha is in the sleeping posture in the statue. The construction of the giant statue started in the year 2019. It is being made with fiberglass and built by sculptors from Kolkata.





Speaking to ANI, Bhante Aryapal Bhikshu, founder secretary of Buddha International Welfare Mission, said, "The idol of Lord Buddha is in Mahaparinirvana Mudra which has great importance in Buddhism. Before Mahaparinirvana, Lord Buddha preached to his disciples in this posture. Bodh Gaya is the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, so this idol is being built here."

He said the idol of this posture of Lord Buddha is in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar where he attained his Mahaparinirvana.

He further informed that the giant statue of Lord Buddha will be open for devotees from February 2023.

Bodh Gaya is an important pilgrimage centre for Buddhism and is visited by devotees from all over the world. (ANI)

