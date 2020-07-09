Bodies of 2 COVID-19 patients exchanged while being taken for last rites

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Bodies of two COVID-19 patients were allegedly exchanged while being taken for last rites.

"My mother was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi and she passed away on July 5. Last rites were completed the next morning," Mohini, daughter of one of the deceased told ANI, adding that she later received a call from the hospital that her mother's body is still in the mortuary.

"On that evening we got a call from a staff member who informed us that my mother's body was still in the mortuary. The body that was handed over to us earlier was of a Muslim woman. Today (On Wednesday), we did our mother's last rites," she added. (ANI)

