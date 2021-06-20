Bodies of 2 Naxals recovered after encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bodies of two Naxals have been recovered after an encounter in the Abhujmaad region of Narayanpur District, said the police.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of CPI Maoist cadres of local organisation squad and area committee members of Maad division on Saturday, an operation was launched by DRG Narayanpur.

"At around 0900 hrs in the morning there was an exchange of fire between the DRG team near Itul jungle (PS Orcha, District Narayanpur). During search operation dead body of one male Naxal cadre along with one .303 rifle and huge amount of camping materials recovered from the spot," police said.

"During further search operation near Korawaya jungle, another exchange of fire took place at around 1400 hrs in the afternoon. After the second encounter, another Male Maoist cadre dead body along with. 315 bore rifle and other country made weapons etc were recovered," the police added



The identity of both bodies recovered from the spot is yet to be established.

A search operation has been intensified in the adjoining areas to apprehend the other Naxal cadres, who have fled away from the spot after an exchange of fire.

Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur Shri Mohit Garg interacted with the DRG team and gathered more information about the exchange of fire.

He passed on instruction to all the nearby police station and camps to establish the identity of both the recovered bodies.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range Sundarraj P said, "During the month of June, so far 5 corpses of Naxals have been recovered along with one AK 47 Rifle, one SLR rifle, two .303 rifle, two .315 rifle, two pistols and lot other country made weapons after various exchange of fire in Bastar Range. All these operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs. Search operations would be intensified in the LWE affected areas of Bastar Range in the forthcoming monsoon season also." (ANI)

