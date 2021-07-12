Bodies of 3 youth recovered from Andhra's Guntur lake, 1 person still missing

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Bodies of three out of four youths who had drowned in a water body nearge Boyapalem villa in Prathipadu Mandal of Guntur district, a day before, were recovered on Monday, according to police.

"Six youth from the Prathipadu village identified as B Saiprakash, S Venkatesh, L Vamsi, E Sankar, Yaswant, and Hemant had gone for an outing on Sunday evening. They went to a tank near a quarry that is outside the village of Boyapalem. While Yashwant went to fetch drinking water bottles from the village Hemant sat on the bank of the water tank.



"However, Saiprakash, Venkatesh, Vamsi, and Sankar got into the tank to wash their hands. After which all four of them went missing and were later found to have drowned," Prathipadu's Sub-Inspector, D Ashok, to ANI.

"Yaswant and Hemant called local people and launched a search for the missing but in vain. Police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot and searched till the late night of Sunday" the police SI said.

"After the search operation which resumed Monday morning, three bodies that of Saiprakash, Venkatesh, and Sankar are taken out of the tank while the search for Vamsi is still going on. The grief of parents of the victims has no bounds," he added. (ANI)

