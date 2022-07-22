Bodies of 4 missing youths from Assam recovered in Arunachal's West Kameng

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bodies of four youths from Assam who went missing since July 19, have been found in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district on Friday.



According to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the bodies of four youths were found near the river basin Saddle, Nechiphu on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road.



The youths were travelling in a four-wheeler vehicle from Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.



Sang Norbu Phaichulupa, Deputy Superintendant of Police, West Kameng district told ANI that the bodies have been found.





"There was an accident nearby Saddle, Nechiphu in Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road. They went missing since July 19 evening," the official said.



The police official further said that their car was found crashed near the river basin site.



The recovered bodies of the youths were identified as Bedanta Bormehela, Nayan Basumatary, Sanjib Das and Hirak Boro. (ANI)



