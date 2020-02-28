Bodies of 4 persons of family found in Ghaziabad home

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The bodies of four persons of a family were found in a house in Ghaziabad's Arthala area on Friday.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad Police station.

A suicide note was recovered at the spot.

SP City, Manish Kumar Mishra told ANI, "Dheeraj Tyagi, a tenant living in Arthala's Sanjay Colony of Sahibabad Police station area was found dead with his two children and wife. The police reached the spot and have recovered a suicide note from the house."

"Dheeraj Tyagi's body was found hanging from the ceiling, whereas the bodies of children and his wife were found on the bed," he said.

According to initial reports, Dheeraj allegedly committed suicide after killing his two children and wife. He took the extreme step due to financial burden.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

