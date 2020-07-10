Bodies of COVID-19 patients removed from Patna hospital after video goes viral

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): The bodies of two COVID-19 patients were removed from the ward at Patna's NMCH, a COVID hospital, after a video of the incident went viral.

"The dead bodies were not being removed. I waited but when it started smelling, I thought it was dangerous. I got no response and so I was forced to make the video," said Mani Kumar, who made the viral video at NMCH hospital.

"After the video, there has been activity and they have come to check everything, Kumar said.

He said a body was removed yesterday evening.

NMCH Nodal Corona Officer Ajay Kumar Sinha said they could not contact the family immediately.

"We usually call the family and take their permission before disposal of a dead body. Since the family had left when he died, and we could not contact them, the body was not removed."

"It wasn't two days. The death took place day before yesterday and the body was removed yesterday. There is no lack in the quality of treatment," he added. (ANI)

