Bodies of COVID patients taken for cremation in garbage van in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bodies of four COVID-19 patients were allegedly taken in a Nagar Panchayat's garbage van for cremation on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Four COVID-19 patients died in the Dongargaon block of Rajnandgaon district allegedly due to the non-availability of oxygen while under treatment.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary, three patients died at a COVID Care Centre while the fourth died at a Community Health Centre.



"We have arranged 10-15 oxygen beds at every COVID care center in the district. Three of the COVID-19 patients had died last night, they were given oxygen support while being treated. But we are yet to gather information about the death of the fourth patient," said the CMHO.

When asked about the bodies being taken in a garbage van for cremation, the CMHO said that the Nagar Panchayat was responsible for making the arrangements.

"As far the vehicle is concerned, it is up to Nagar Panchayat to make such arrangements and take the bodies for cremation," said CMHO.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Chhattisgarh has 1,18,636 active COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the infection has mounted to 5,307 over the last year. (ANI)

