Bodies of father, minor daughter found in Delhi's Metro Vihar, investigation underway

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The bodies of a father and daughter were found in Metro Vihar, Phase 2 in New Delhi with no marks of injury on the body of the latter, said the police on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Suresh (father) and his daughter who was a minor was said to be suffering from 'fits'.

However, no marks of injury were detected on her body even after a close examination by the Crime team expert. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday.



The police further informed that the daughter had fallen from the building nearly four years ago and had been undergoing treatment. Due to her neurological problems, her father had quit his job while her mother worked in 'sabzi mandi' as a cleaner.

"Seeing no violence and injury marks, it is early to conclude that the deceased father had murdered her daughter prior to committing suicide. The cause of death shall be cleared after post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the body of both the deceased has been got preserved at the mortuary of BJRM hospital Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

