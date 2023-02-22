Bodies of newly-wed couple with stab injuries found in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 22 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the bodies of a newly married couple were found just before their wedding reception in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits, Tikrapara Station House officer (SHO) Amit Beriya said.

"The bodies of a newly married couple with multiple stab injuries were recovered from their room ahead of the wedding reception," the officer said.



According to the SHO, the deceased were identified as Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22).

The marriage of the couple was solemnized on February 19 in Raipur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that ahead of the reception, the couple was getting ready for the programme. After hearing the scream of the bride, the groom's mother rushed to their room and found the door locked from the inside.

"When the couple did not respond, relatives managed to got inside the room and found the couple lying in a pool of blood," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsies and are waiting for the reports to take further course of action, the officer added. (ANI)

