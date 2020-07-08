Bodies of two COVID-19 patients of different communities swapped, inquiry ordered

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The bodies of two COVID-19 victims belonging to two different communities were swapped at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

On receiving the information about the change of body, a commotion broke out at the gate of the hospital.

As per the police, one of the families had already performed the last rites of the body while the other family was asked to wait and see if they got the right body. Both the bodies were cremated on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, it has happened at the trauma centre. Action has been taken against two staffers of the mortuary. An inquiry has been initiated," a senior official at the AIIMS trauma centre told ANI, requesting anonymity.

Once a patient dies from COVID-19, the body is then sanitised, wrapped up and given to the family, but they are not allowed to see the deceased. However, the family is asked to list the identification details, according to the norms. (ANI)

