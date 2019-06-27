Bodies of two women found in a house in Delhi

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI): The bodies of two women, who were suspected to have been strangled to death, were found in a locked house in Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur area here on Thursday.

According to the police, the neighbours called the police after sensing foul smell from the house.

"Bodies of the two women were found locked inside a house after their neighbours informed the police of a pungent smell," said DCP, South East district, Chinmoy Biswal.

The police found out that the murder was done by strangling both the women with a dupatta (stole). Apart from this, a man who lived with the two victims and his son, was absconding, informed Biswal.

"A man who, along with his son, lived with the two victims is absconding. He is the main accused in the case. The bodies of both the victims have been sent for postmortem," he said.

According to neighbours, the victims were both wives of the absconding man.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

