Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Bodies of two women were found in Jaganpur village of Kairana town of Shamli district on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police of Shamli, Vinit Jaiswal said, "Prima facie it does not appear as a case of rape. Bodies have been sent for postmortem."
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Bodies of two women found in UP's Shamli, investigation underway
ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 06:25 IST
