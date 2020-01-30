Bodo agreement sends message that solution to issues lies in abjuring violence: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Bodo agreement as a historic chapter for peace and development in Assam, which sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible by leaving the path of violence and reposing faith in democracy and Constitution.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said that the agreement is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'.

"As India remembers pujya Bapu on his punya tithi, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development. After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam's unity, bring development and usher in a bright future," Modi said.

He said that after signing the historic agreement with Bodo organisations, the foremost priority of the government is the development of Bodo areas and work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1,500 crore package.

"Our special focus will be on ease of living and ensuring that Bodos benefit fully from government schemes," he said.

"Bodo friends joining us on the path of peace sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when we leave the path of violence and repose faith in democracy and Constitution. I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensuring the development of Bodo areas," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the accord with Bodo friends "is a message to Assam and other violence-affected parts of the country."

"Nation's development can be given momentum only in an environment free of violence and fear. Happy that entire energy of our Bodo friends will further strengthen Assam's development," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the accord was made while protecting the interest of other communities of Assam. He said the five-decade-old Bodo issue has found a resolution on the death anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

"The accord between the Bodo groups and government will strengthen the unity and integrity of Assam. I welcome the decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence and reposing faith in democracy and Constitution," he said.

"This is a victory for all. It's a victory for humanity. It is inspired by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas', & by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

