Bodo Students' Union playing great role in socio-cultural empowerment of people: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 55th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students' Union at Bodoland Fwthar in Rowta on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said he was delighted to attend the conference which reflected the vibrancy of the students' union which has been working for the socio-cultural and academic empowerment of the people.

Paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on this occasion, CM Sarma said that as the president of the Union, Bodofa also laid a strong foundation for the socio-cultural and academic development of the people of BTR.



The Chief Minister said that the people belonging to the Bodo community are an indispensable part of Bor Asom. He said they have been playing a great role in tandem with other people to contribute to the state's growth.

He also said that ABSU is playing an important role in the socio-economic-cultural and academic development of the people of BTR. In future also this impressive role has to go on for the overall development of the people of BTR.

The Chief Minister said that after the Bodo Accord in 2020, there has been newfound peace in the BTR.

He said that the government is working in earnest to implement all the provisions of the Bodo Accord. He also said his government in the budget would make budgetary allocations for Udalguri campus of Bodoland University in Udalguri. Moreover, 10 colleges in BTR will be provincialised, Sarma added.

Hailing the role of ABSU, Chief Minister said since its inception the student body has been working for the empowerment of all sections of the people of the state. (ANI)

