Body found on Mumbai railway tracks, murder case registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person after a man's body with multiple stab marks was found on railway tracks at Kurla Railway Station on Tuesday.

"We received information about a person lying near the railway track. As the information came, the police reached the spot and took the body under their possession," said the Government Railway Police (GRP).

"There were many stab marks on the body," the GRP added.



The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sawla, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Police have registered the case against an unknown suspect under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kurla is one of the busiest railway stations on the Central and Harbour lines of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the motive behind the purported murder and how the body reached the railway tracks. (ANI)

