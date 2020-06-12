Body 'missing' from Hyderabad hospital mistakenly buried by different family

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): The body of Rashed Khan, which had allegedly gone missing from a hospital in Hyderabad, has been buried by a different family which believed it was one of their relatives, claimed Khan's brother on Friday.

Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, had earlier sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital.

"During the investigation, the local police have informed us that Rashed Khan's body has already been buried by another family on June 10. Mohammed, another person who died in Gandhi Hospital due to COVID-19, his family got confused and took Rashed's body instead of Mohammed's body to a graveyard and performed the final rituals," said Aamir.

According to Aamir on June 11, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to lung infection, the hospital management informed Aamir's family about his brother's death. However, when he visited the hospital to collect the body, he did not find it there. (ANI)

