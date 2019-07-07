Body of 12-yr-old drowned in Marine Drive recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07 (ANI): A day after a man and a youth drowned in Marine Drive due to high tide, the body of the 12-year-old was recovered on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahil Rashid Khan, said Mumbai Police.

However, Javed, who drowned while saving Shahil, is still missing. A rescue operation is underway by Mumbai Fire Department and Navy personnel to find him out.

On Saturday, another boy who drowned in the sea in Colaba's Geeta Colony was rescued by Mumbai fire department personnel. (ANI)

