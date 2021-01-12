Body of 14-year-old girl found, man arrested in MP's Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a shopkeeper after the corpse of a 14-year-old girl was found on the roof of his shop in Khandwa district on Monday.

According to Seema Alawa, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, the prima facia suggested that the girl was raped.



"The case of the murder of a 14-year-old girl came into light. Prima facia suggests that she was raped, but the cause of death is not clear yet. The body has been sent to post-mortem, and things will be clear after we receive the reports," she said.

The SSP added that the shopkeeper, who is accused in the case has been arrested.

"The investigation is underway in the case. We don't know if she was called to the shop or she went for some work. We have arrested the shopkeeper," Alawa added. (ANI)

