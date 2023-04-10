Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A shocking incident came to light from a village in Greater Noida where the body of a 2-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was found in a bag hanging from the door of the neighbour's room.

The girl was found missing since Friday. The parents of the girl are natives of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. The father works at a private company in Greater Noida. When the girl was not found in the neighbourhood, the father lodged a missing report at the Surajpur police station on Friday night. Police started an investigation and recovered the body in a neighbour's room on Sunday.

According to police, the body of the child was found in a bag that was hung behind the main door of the neighbour's room. The neighbour, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, is absconding.



The body of the girl was sent for postmortem.

"On the basis of the application given by the girl's father, an FIR has been registered in the case at Surajpur police station on April 8. During the investigation, the body of the girl was found in the neighbouring room. The forensic team and senior officials inspected the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem," Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP), Central Noida Rajeev Dixit said.

The investigation is underway. Police are making efforts to nab the accused neighbour. (ANI)

