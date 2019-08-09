Body of 31-yr-old dentist found in Mumbai flat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 31-year-old dentist allegedly committed suicide in Andheri on Thursday, police said.

The decomposed body of the woman identified as Swati Shigwan was discovered hanging inside her flat in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area here around 7.30 pm last evening.

The police has registered a case and started the investigation. (ANI)

