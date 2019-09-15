New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The body of a man was allegedly found in a drain on Sunday in Alipur area, New Delhi, said Delhi Police.
According to the police, the deceased man, Manish was missing since September 11.
Investigation in the matter is underway.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Body of a man found in drain in Delhi's Alipur area
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:10 IST
