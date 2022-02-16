Body of actor Deep Sidhu handed over to family, FIR registered

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The post-mortem of actor Deep Sidhu's body was concluded on Wednesday, after which the corpse was handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, Sonipat Police has filed an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a truck driver for allegedly causing the accident that resulted in the death of the Punjabi actor.

The complaint was filed by Sidhu's brother, who alleged that the driver applied the brakes suddenly, causing the accident which resulted in Sidhu's death.

Police had earlier said that Deep Sidhu's car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at the KMP expressway.



Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year. He was bailed out in April.

In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws.

Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi extended condolences over the death.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

