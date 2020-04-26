Body of another Maoist recovered after encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Body of another Maoist was recovered on Sunday following the encounter between security forces and Maoists here on Saturday.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "At around 3 pm on Sunday, body of another Maoist was recovered from Damankonta jungles during search operations after yesterday's encounter between DRG Sukma and Maoist cadres near Damankonta jungles along Tongpal/Puspal Police Station limits of Sukma district."

One 315 bore small butt rifle, ammunitions, explosive materials, and other daily use items were also recovered from the spot, the IG said.

"On Saturday evening, soon after the exchange of fire, an unidentified male body was recovered from the spot along with one 315 bore pistol, one wireless set along with cordex wires and other materials related to CPI (Maoist). Later the deceased Maoist was identified as Mahadev, member of PLGA platoon number 31 of CPI (Maoists)," he added.

"Therefore two dead bodies of CPI Maoist cadre has been recovered after yesterday's operation launched by Sukma DRG troops with the support of 227 Bn CRPF. Sukma police is trying to establish the identity of the second Maoist whose body was recovered today afternoon," the officer informed. (ANI)

