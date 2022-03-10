Body of army soldier missing for three days found in Kashmir's Budgam with no firearm injury

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Three days after he went missing, the body of army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla was found in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

"Three days after going missing, the mortal remains of army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla were found in central Kashmir's Budgam district today," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that the dead body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla was found with no mark of firearm injury.

"We are looking into both aspects- terror crime and murder," he said.

Investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

