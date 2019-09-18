The body of 12-year-old Hasini was sent to her home after she died in the Godavari boat tragedy. Photo/ANI
The body of 12-year-old Hasini was sent to her home after she died in the Godavari boat tragedy. Photo/ANI

Body of boat capsize victim taken to her home in Tiruptai

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:10 IST

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The body of a girl who died in the Godavari boat tragedy was received at her home by her wailing mother and other relatives and friends who collected at the residence.
Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as the vehicle carrying her body arrived at her home and the grieving mother was inconsolably crying.
12-year-old Hasini died in the boat capsize incident on river Godavari on September 15. Her final rites will be held at Tirupati.
Hasini and her family went to river Godavari for immersion of the ashes of her grandfather. After that they went on a boat ride on river Godavari. In the mishap, she and her father, Subrahmanyam.
On September 15, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.
Twenty-five people were confirmed dead in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village.
State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that 26 people have survived the incident.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:37 IST

Odisha: Low-pressure formation, heavy rainfall on Sept 24 and 25

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted low-pressure formation on September 24 and 25 in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:27 IST

UP: Two arrested with around 2 kg conch in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested with around 2 kg conch by the police here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:22 IST

K'taka: Winter session to be held in Bengaluru instead of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held from October 14 to October 26 in the Vidhan Soudha here, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:22 IST

Flight operations at Bhubaneswar Airport to be partially...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport are set to be partially shut for eight months owing to recarpeting work on the main runway which is scheduled to be undertaken in two phases from November this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:19 IST

With Kashmir top on agenda, Shah kicks off campaign in...

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Setting the tone for the party's election campaign in the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday described the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold deci

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:16 IST

MoS for Home Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday adopted 25 differently-abled children in Bihar's Dalsinghsarai as part of 'Seva Saptah,' a week-long campaign being observed by the BJP to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Chandigarh: Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will chair the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here on September 20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Stalin meets late Subashree's family, promises to end banner...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the late Chennai techie's parents that he will end the banner culture in the state with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Punjab: Traffic Constable lauded for going beyond call of duty

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Traffic Constable Gurbakhsh Singh has brought laurels to his department by undertaking social service in addition to his duty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus for railway employees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:38 IST

Kerala: More arrests on the cards in Palarivattom bridge scam in...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Vigilance Department on Wednesday informed the High Court that there would be more arrests in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:36 IST

Cong has no moral rights to ask for relief funds, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Congress on their demand for relief funds, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Congress has no moral rights to ask for more relief funds.

Read More
iocl