Body of girl kidnapped for ransom from Ghaziabad found in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Panic gripped rural Bulandshahr after the body of a 12-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped earlier from Ghaziabad, was found in the region, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found after the arrest of the accused involved in the girl's abduction.

The victim, identified as Khushi (12) was allegedly abducted by unidentified people from Nandigram police station limits three days ago.

Her family had received a call from the unidentified kidnappers with a demand for ransom.

Sonu, the girl's father, told the police that he received the ransom call on Sunday, after which approached the police and lodged a complaint.



He said that the accused were demanding Rs 30 lakh within three days for the safe release of the girl, said officials.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested three persons including a neighbour where the victim lived with her grandparents in Ghaziabad on suspicion.

During questioning, the suspects revealed the sequence of the events and kidnapping, where they dumped the body after killing the girl.

On the basis of the same, the police recovered the body from a farm in Saray Chhabila village area in the limits of Kotwali (Dehat) police of Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police were further proceedings into the case. (ANI)

