Body of ITBP jawan shot by colleague to reach home in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Body of an ITBP jawan, who was among five personnel allegedly shot dead by a colleague, is expected to reach his native home in Kerala's Perambra town for last rites by late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

According to Bijeesh's family, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has informed them that the jawan's body will be reaching home between 9 pm and early Friday morning.

Bijeesh is survived by his wife Amritha, daughter Daksha and parents. The jawan's wife works in a private hospital.

The jawan's friends and relatives are setting up a shed for the funeral function. They will also make a Vilapayathra in Perambra.

"Bijeesh was a very energetic and active man. He was active in socio-cultural activities and sports. He was a member of our football club. Bijeesh came here last time for Onam celebrations," one of his friends said.

On Wednesday, an ITBP soldier deployed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur allegedly opened fire, killing five of his colleagues before shooting himself dead. (ANI)

