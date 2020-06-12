Body of man carried in garbage van in UP's Balrampur, probe on, say police

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): An investigation has been ordered in an incident in which a body of a likely coronavirus patient was carried in a garbage van of the municipal corporation in Utraula.

"A video has surfaced showing police and municipal workers carrying the body of a man in a garbage van. This might happened due to the fear of COVID-19, but even so, they should have worn PPE kits. An investigation is underway and action will be taken," Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma told media persons.

"It was a careless and insensitive action on part of the policemen and municipal corporation workers present there. The deceased body was carried in a garbage van. Even if the deceased was infected, then those handing the body should have worn PPE kit. Myself and district magistrate Balrampur saw the entire video," the SP added.

The incident took place near Tehsil gate in Utraula, Balrampur district. The deceased has been identified as Anwar.

The district administration and police have suspended four municipal corporation workers and three policemen in the incident. (ANI)

