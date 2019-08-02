Body of man found on terrace of Bihar school

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The body of a man was found on the terrace of a government school in Chhapra district on Friday.

According to locals, the body was recovered after some students alerted them about blood dripping from the roof.

The body had deep cuts on the neck and mouth was tightened with a cloth.

The deceased has been identified as Pradyuman Kumar.

A police team arrived at the incident spot and is investigating the case. (ANI)

