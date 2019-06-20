Body of martyr Anil Jaiswal cremated with full state honour

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Body of martyr Anil Jaiswal was cremated with full state honour at his village on Wednesday with a large number of people attending the last rites of the soldier.

Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaiswal was martyred in a Counter Terrorist Operation conducted in Marahom village of Anantnag District in which two terrorists were killed.

The body of the slain jawan was brought to Chandigarh by a helicopter from where it was taken to Una by road.

The whole village reverberated with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Pakistan Murdabad as soon as the body reached the village wrapped in tricolours.

The slain soldier's family and the whole village gathered to pay their final respect to the slain jawan.

Army and police personnel gave the Guard of Honour to the slain jawan and handed over the body to his father.

Cabinet minister in state government Virender Kanwar, Badsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, former Vidhan Sabha deputy Speaker Ramnath Sharma and other government and Army officials also attended the cremation.

The Himachal Pradesh government led by Jai Ram Thakur has assured every possible help to the family of the slain soldier. Thakur had instructed his Cabinet Minister Virender Kanwar to attend the cremation of the slain soldier.

"A contribution of rupees 20 lakhs will be made by the state government to the family of the slain soldier. His wife will also be given a government job, CM Thakur has expressed his sympathies with the family," Kanwar said.

He also added that the Central government is taking steps to end the cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. (ANI)

