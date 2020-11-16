Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Basti's Kalwar on Sunday, the police said.

Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.

"Body of a 23-year-old girl found in Kathwaliya village of Kalwari near her residence. The girl went out of home from November 10 but did not return. The police inquired about it and later registered a case," Meena told ANI.



"Post-mortem report states asphyxia due to strangulation as the cause of death and doesn't mention any external or internal injury. There is no clear evidence of rape in the post-mortem report. The police is investigating the case," he said.

The Basti SP said that Kalwari station in-charge and 'halka' in-charge were suspended "for not taking the matter seriously".

Three teams have been constituted to investigate the case, he said. (ANI)

