Body of missing girl found in pit in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): A body of a girl, who went missing last month, was found buried in a pit in Anupshahar, said Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SK Singh on Tuesday.



"Body of a girl excavated from a pit today in a village in Anupshahar. The missing complaint was lodged on February 28. She was having a meal with her mother and sisters in a field. The girl had gone looking for water to a nearby house and never returned," said the SSP.

According to the police, a man was living in the house with his father, where the girl had gone looking for water. While the father has been arrested and police are still looking for the boy.

"Her sister went looking for her. A boy lived in the house with his father, where the girl had gone looking for water. We are looking for the boy and have arrested his father," the police added. (ANI)

