Body of Naxal recovered after encounter with CRPF in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A body of a naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and troops of 227 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police in Sukma on Saturday.

CRPF said, "A body of a Naxal has been recovered. Search operations are underway."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

