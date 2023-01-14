Body of Nepalese man found in Shimla, 3 held

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): A body of a Nepal-origin man was found near Bhattakufar parking in Dhalli in the district on Friday as three accused were arrested, police said.



Three persons of Nepal origin have been apprehended based on CCTV footage, police said.

On a preliminary inspection, it appeared that he died due to a head injury after a scuffle last night, they said, adding that post mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

A murder case has been registered at the Dhalli police station and further investigation is on. (ANI)

