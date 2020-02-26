Body of SHO found in Jaitpur UP, police suspect suicide

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaitpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district allegedly committed suicide last night at his official residence, the police said here on Wednesday.

Ambedkar Nagar SP Alok Priyadarshi told ANI: "Jaitpur Police Station SHO Babbu Mishra's body was found hanging from a rope at his residence on Wednesday morning. We have not found any suicide note and the motive for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been for postmortem and an investigating has been started."

"He was supposed to go on a police operation. And when calls to his mobile went unanswered someone from the operations team reached his house to check and found the body hanging from the ceiling," he added.

SP Alok Priyadarshi and ASP Avnish Kumar Mishra also reached the spot.

The deceased SHO hailed from Akauni Purkhet village under Umri Begumgunj in the Gonda district of the state. (ANI)

