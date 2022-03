Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.



The body of a man aged between 40-45 years was found near the Slow railway track, Ranga Nagar, Mumbra.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the body was handed over to Mumbra Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)