Body of unidentified woman found in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A body of an unidentified woman, stuffed inside a bag, has been recovered from Ghaziabad on Monday.

A team of Sahibabad police station has reached the spot and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

