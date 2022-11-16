Body of US national who went missing during trekking in Dhauladhar range found

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): The body of US national Maximillian Lorenzo, who went missing during trekking">trekking in the Dhauladhar range near Dharamshala, has been found by the police and rescue team.



A search operation was launched after US national Lorenzo (32) went missing during trekking">trekking in the Dhauladhar mountain range near Dharamshala on November 10.

"We got information regarding his going missing on November 10. The ongoing search operation was launched on November 11; also been deployed," Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Chand Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

