Boeing India expresses satisfaction on GoI's acquisition of six AH-64 Apache helicopters

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Boeing India on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the contract executed between the Government of India and the US Government for the former's acquisition of six AH-64 Apache helicopters.

"We are honored to sign this contract with the Indian government for the acquisition of six AH-64 Apache helicopters and lifecycle services support for the Indian Army. The AH-64E Apache will be a force multiplier for the Army, just as it is today for the Indian Air Force. We congratulate the US and Indian governments on this key milestone and welcome the positive momentum in the bilateral defense trade and industrial partnership," Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India said in a press release.

"Through our local entity, Boeing Defence India, we are supporting the P-8I, C-17, CH-47 Chinook, and AH-64 Apache with holistic lifecycle support to assist with India's defense modernization effort and mission-readiness at competitive costs. This new contract is a testimony to the trust and long-standing partnership Boeing has nurtured over the years with our Indian customers and we are committed to delivering on our commitments in the future as well," he added.

The Apache contract for six helicopters for the Indian Army follows a contract for 22 helicopters ordered by the Indian Air Force in 2015.

Boeing has delivered to the Indian Air Force 17 of 22 Apaches and the remaining five will be delivered by the end of March 2020.

Deliveries for the Indian Army Apaches are planned to begin in 2023.

The Apache sale is a hybrid procurement - Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) between Boeing and the Ministry of Defence and Foreign Military Sale (FMS) between the Government of India and the US Government.

The Indian Army will get the AH-64E Apache configuration - the latest attack helicopter version that the US Army first took delivery of in November 2011.

The AH-64E Apache stands as the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter and represents the backbone of the U.S. Army attack helicopter fleet, as well as a growing number of international defense forces. They incorporate 26 new technologies designed to enhance the aircraft's capabilities. To date, more than 400 AH-64E model Apaches have been delivered worldwide. (ANI)

